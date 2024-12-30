Ukraine says it shot down 21 of 43 Russian drones 

Ukraine’s military said Monday it shot down 21 drones that Russian forces used in attacks overnight targeting multiple areas across northern and eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched a total of 43 drones, and that its air defenses shot down drones over the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa and Poltava regions.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that falling drone debris damaged five residential buildings but did not hurt anyone.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported a building fire caused by a drone attack, as well as a drone hit near a highway. He added there were no casualties in his region.

Russia’s defense ministry said Monday it intercepted a drone over the Belgorod region located along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Regional officials in Kursk also said Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian missile early Monday.

Some information for this story was provided by Reuters.

