Italy’s flagship policy of holding migrants in detention centers in Albania for processing has hit a legal roadblock – as judges in Rome referred the case to the European Union’s Court of Justice, which could take months or years to make a ruling. Henry Ridgwell reports.
Italy’s president urges Elon Musk to ‘respect sovereignty’ after court blocks Albania migrant deal
