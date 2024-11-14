Various human rights groups accuse Russia of committing crimes that amount to crimes against humanity in Africa. Several reports also have exposed Russia’s illegal export of gold worth more than $2.5 billion from Africa to sponsor its war in Ukraine.
Putin attempts whitewashing Russian atrocities in Africa
