Turkey seeks deeper Africa ties at summit

Nairobi — Turkey on Sunday said it was committed to deepening relations with Africa, which it and called on to back diplomatic support for Palestinians, as it held its latest African summit in Djibouti.

Turkey has invested heavily across Africa in recent years, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan carrying out 50 visits to 31 countries during his two decades in power.

Fourteen African countries attended the latest ministerial meeting in the tiny Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti this weekend.

They included Angola, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Libya, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who presided over the summit, said trade with the continent surpassed $35 billion last year and Turkey’s direct investments now totaled $7 billion.

“Turkey is employing a comprehensive and holistic approach in terms of enhancing our trade and economic partnership with the continent,” Fidan said in a speech.

Turkey has become the fourth largest arms supplier to sub-Saharan Africa and helped train armed forces in many countries.

In recent months, it has attempted to mediate a feud between Ethiopia and Somalia, and struck a mining deal with Niger.

Fidan reiterated support for the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20, and for reform of the United Nations Security Council.

“We should continue our efforts to make the UN more relevant and capable of confronting the complex challenges of the century. Security Council reform is critical in this sense,” he said.

Fidan also called for greater African involvement in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“We believe that Africa can play an instrumental role in supporting the Palestinian cause and in stopping Israel,” he said.

“We appreciate the African countries that stand with Palestine,” he added, highlighting South Africa’s recent move to file evidence of “genocide” committed by Israel to the International Criminal Court.

The next Turkiye-Africa Summit is due to be held in 2026.

