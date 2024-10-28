Russian aerial attacks hit Kherson, Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials said Monday that Russian aerial attacks overnight killed at least one person in Kherson and injured several people in Kharkiv.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that Russian shelling hit residential buildings in the city of Kherson.

In Kharkiv, officials reported strikes from Russian guided bombs and shelling, including attacks that damaged an apartment building and a house.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram there were at least 13 people injured in the attacks that hit three districts of the city.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported Monday it destroyed 21 Ukrainian drones that were used in overnight attacks.

The ministry said Russian air defense destroyed 13 of the drones over the Belgorod region, six over Byransk, one over Voronezh and one over Kursk.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said drones damaged two businesses and injured two people.

Some information for this story was provided by Reuters



…