A business owner in Baltimore, Maryland, who was born in Kyiv has started a charity to help Ukrainian children affected by war. Andriy Borys has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Viacheslav Filiushkin.
Kyiv-born entrepreneur in US helps Ukrainian children get online education
