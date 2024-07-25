Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a divided U.S. Congress on Wednesday, with many Democratic lawmakers boycotting his speech but Republicans saying it was key to reaffirming the U.S. commitment to its Middle Eastern ally. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: Demilitarized, deradicalized Gaza will bring peace
