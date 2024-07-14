The FBI has named a suspect in what it called an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s campaign says Trump is “fine” after the shooting. An investigation into the incident is underway. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
FBI identifies suspect in Trump assassination attempt; motive unknown
