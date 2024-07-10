U.S. lawmakers returned to the nation’s capital this week for the first time since President Joe Biden’s debate against presumptive presidential Republican nominee Donald Trump in June. Katherine Gypson reports on calls from Capitol Hill for Biden to step aside. Kim Lewis contributed to this report.
Embattled Biden rallies congressional Democratic support
