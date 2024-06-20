Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for the culling of street dogs is provoking outrage that analysts say is crossing political lines across the country. As Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul, the proposal is resurrecting dark memories of Turkey’s past.
Turkey’s proposal to kill stray dogs sparks outrage
