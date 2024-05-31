U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump says the Biden administration engineered his criminal convictions in New York to gain an advantage in this November’s election. President Joe Biden says the justice system should be respected. VOA Correspondent Scott Stearns reports.
Trump says criminal convictions ’rigged’; Biden says rule of law upheld
