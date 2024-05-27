Former President Donald Trump faced sharp skepticism on his presidential bid when addressing Libertarians on Saturday. President Joe Biden’s weekend remarks focused on encouraging graduating cadets to “be the guardians of American democracy.” VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the details.
Libertarians boo, cheer Trump; Biden encourages graduating cadets to defend freedom
