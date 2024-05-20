The U.S. government’s attempts to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain on charges of espionage took another legal twist Monday, as judges ruled that he must be given the right to a full appeal against the order — based on freedom of speech. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
WikiLeaks’ Assange can appeal US extradition on freedom of speech grounds
