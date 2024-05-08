The world is watching students on U.S. college campuses protest Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza. Global reactions to the demonstrations, including to students’ arrests vary from pride and solidarity to alarm and condemnation. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Pro-Palestinian student protests spread from US to Europe
