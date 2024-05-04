Protests related to the Israel-Hamas war have boiled over on college campuses across the United States, some leading to clashes with police and confrontations between student groups. And despite the dangers, student journalists and their news organizations are leading the press coverage. VOA’s Robin Guess has the story.
Camera: Keith Lane
Student journalists cover campus protests at their peril
