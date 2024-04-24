A breakdown in the international rule of law is being accelerated through rapid advancement in technology and artificial intelligence, which risks a “supercharging” of human rights violations. That’s according to the new annual report by rights group Amnesty International. Henry Ridgwell has more.
Amnesty: Global rule of law on brink of collapse, fueled by AI
