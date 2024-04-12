Italy urges Iran to show restraint over Israeli strike on consulate

ROME — Italy’s foreign affairs minister said Friday he spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart Friday to urge restraint amid fears of a strike on Israel from Tehran.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a statement that he had appealed to Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian “for moderation.”

“We cannot risk escalation at such an extremely volatile stage. All regional actors must show responsibility,” Tajani said.

Tajani’s appeal came amid fears that Tehran will retaliate after an Israeli strike earlier this month on Iran’s consulate building in Syria killed seven members of its elite Revolutionary Guards.

Israel has stepped up strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria since the war against Hamas militants in Gaza began.

The war began with Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 terror attack against Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,634 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry

The U.S. White House said Friday that the threat of violence from Iran remained “real.”

Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, is set to host a meeting of foreign ministers on the Italian island of Capri next week.

Tajani also called on Amirabdollahian “to exert a moderating influence on Iran’s allies in the region,” the statement said.

