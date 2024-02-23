U.S. President Joe Biden has announced 500 new sanctions on Russia as the world marks two years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Biden said the sanctions will target Russia’s “war machine,” including weapons procurement, and will also target individuals involved in the imprisonment and death of prominent Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny one week ago. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Biden Announces 500 New Sanctions on Russia
