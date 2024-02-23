Although fighting in Gaza shows no sign of ending soon, the international community is looking at the day-after scenario in the Gaza Strip. The United States says it wants to see a demilitarized Palestinian state headed by a revitalized Palestinian Authority. Israel continues to reject the idea. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
…
US Making Plan for Palestinian State After War Ends in Gaza
Although fighting in Gaza shows no sign of ending soon, the international community is looking at the day-after scenario in the Gaza Strip. The United States says it wants to see a demilitarized Palestinian state headed by a revitalized Palestinian Authority. Israel continues to reject the idea. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.