China Tells Ukraine It ‘Does Not Sell Lethal Weapons’ to Russia

Beijing — China’s foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a statement said Sunday.

Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting on the sidelines of a major security conference in Munich on Saturday that China “does not take any advantage of the situation and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or parties to the conflict,” according to a foreign ministry readout.

China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has faced accusations that it is supplying lethal arms to Russia, charges it has always denied.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China hopes that China-Ukraine relations will develop normally and continue to benefit the two peoples,” Wang told Kuleba, according to the ministry’s readout.

“Once again, I would like to thank Ukraine for helping the Chinese people evacuate safely under emergency conditions,” it said. “The Chinese people will never forget that.”

The readout said Wang stressed that China adheres to the political settlement of flashpoint issues and insisted on promoting peace talks.

“We will continue to play a constructive role in bringing an early end to the war and re-establishing peace,” Wang told Kuleba.

“Even if there is only a glimmer of hope for peace, China will not give up its efforts.”

