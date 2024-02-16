President Donald Trump revisited on Thursday his remarks that if elected, he would not defend NATO members who don’t meet defense spending targets — more evidence of how two American presidents and their constituents are divided over America’s role in the world. White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Trump-Biden NATO Spat Reflects Divide on America’s Role Worldwide
