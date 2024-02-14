The U.S. Senate approved a $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan early Tuesday. But as VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the bill faces a tough path to passage in the Republican-majority U.S. House of Representatives.
US Senate Passes $95B Foreign Aid Package for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific
