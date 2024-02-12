A new bill allowing authorities to confiscate the property of Russians convicted of deliberately spreading what is deemed as fake news about Russia’s armed forces could soon become law. If signed into law, it would also allow the state to seize the property of Russian emigres who criticize the war in Ukraine. Kateryna Besedina has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by David Gogokhia.
Russian Bill Targets Assets of People Who Spread ‘Fake News’ About Military
