Casting doubts on his political rivals’ eligibility to run for the U.S. presidency is one of Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump’s key campaign strategies. Fellow candidate Nikki Haley is the latest target of what is known as “birtherism.” VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains how the Constitution lays out who can run for America’s top job.
Who Can Be US President? Here’s What the Constitution Says
