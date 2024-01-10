Turkey this month has arrested dozens of people accused of spying for Israel. The highly publicized arrests are seen as a warning to Israel to desist from targeting Palestinians in Turkey, after Israel warned it would target anyone involved in the Oct. 7 attack. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkey Arrests Alleged Israeli Spies as Israel Vows Hamas Revenge
