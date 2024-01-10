Blinken to Discuss Palestinian Authority Reforms in Abbas Talks

State Department — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed administrative reforms with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting Wednesday in the West Bank, along with efforts to boost humanitarian aid to people in the Gaza Strip.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken “reaffirmed that the United States supports tangible steps towards the creation of a Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security.”

Blinken also called for Israel to transfer all Palestinian tax revenue it collects to the Palestinian authority in accordance with existing agreements.

The Palestinian Authority governs part of the West Bank, while the Hamas militant group has controlled the Gaza Strip where Israel is fighting to eradicate the group.

The United States has envisioned a postwar roadmap that puts Gaza under a Palestinian-led governance with no role for Hamas.

But some analysts are skeptical and play down the prospect.

“I don’t see how the Palestinian Authority will go back into Gaza and assume any kind of meaningful control over what is left of Gaza. They’re having a very hard time maintaining control, even in the West Bank,” Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, told VOA Tuesday.

Blinken has stressed the potential for Israel to win acceptance from Arab neighbors by seeking a path toward establishing a Palestinian state as a means to resolve the longstanding conflict.

Netanyahu has firmly rejected the two-state solution.

Blinken said Tuesday that displaced Palestinians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow, and Israel has agreed to allow a United Nations mission to evaluate the situation in war-ravaged northern Gaza.

“As Israel’s campaign moves to a lower intensity phase in northern Gaza and as the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] scales down its forces there, we agreed today on a plan for the U.N. to carry out an assessment mission. It will determine what needs to be done to allow displaced Palestinians to return safely to homes in the north,” Blinken told reporters during a Tuesday news conference in Tel Aviv.

The top diplomat also urged Israeli leaders to prevent further harm to Palestinian civilians.

“The daily toll on civilians in Gaza, particularly on children, is far too high,” he said.

International Court of Justice hearings

Later this week, the International Court of Justice will conduct hearings on a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and seeking an emergency suspension of its military campaign.

The United States believes the case is meritless and that it distracts from Israel’s efforts to fight threats from Hamas militants and other Iran proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, according to Blinken.

“We want this war to end as soon as possible,” he said. “But it’s vital that Israel achieves its very legitimate objectives of ensuring that October 7 can never happened again.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has rejected the genocide charge filed at the International Court of Justice, calling the accusation “atrocious and preposterous.”

Hostages held in Gaza

On Tuesday, Blinken held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Herzog, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and other senior officials from Israel’s war Cabinet in Tel Aviv.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and the importance of increasing the level of humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in Gaza,” according to a statement from the State Department.

“In this regard, the Secretary welcomed the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as the UN’s Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, pledging close cooperation with her in this new capacity,” the statement added.

Blinken also met on Tuesday with the families of some of the hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza. And he relayed to Israeli leaders some of what he heard from other leaders in the region during stops in Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Gaza health officials say more than 23,000 Palestinians, a large percentage of them women and children, have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Escalation in no one’s interest

After an Israeli airstrike killed a key Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon on Monday — the latest sign of a possibly widening conflict in the Middle East — Blinken told reporters it is clearly not in the interest of Israel, Lebanon or Hezbollah to see an escalation outside Gaza.

Hezbollah has identified the commander as Wissam al-Tawil. Last week, senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah are both U.S. designated terrorist organizations, and both are backed by Iran, whose militant allies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have been carrying out longer-range attacks against Israel.

The United States has urged Israel to shift to smaller-scale military operations in Gaza but has continued to support Israel in refusing Arab demands for a cease-fire in the three-month war. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it believes the threat of future Hamas attacks has been eradicated and the militant group no longer controls Gaza, a narrow strip of territory along the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel began its military campaign to wipe out Hamas after Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel on October 7. Israel said about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 captives taken in the terror attack.

Cindy Saine contributed to this report. Some materialcame from Reuters, Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press.

…