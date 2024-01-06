To serve Los Angeles’ growing homeless population, local authorities have opened a unique shelter that houses 95 people. The space provides bed and food as well as help in finding work and treating addictions. Angelina Bagdasaryan visits the Northeast New Beginnings shelter, in this story narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian.
LA Homeless Shelter Provides More Than Just Place to Sleep
