Amid Fears of a Wider War, Blinken Returns to Middle East
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading back to the Middle East late Thursday to visit multiple countries, including Israel, amid rising fears that the conflict is spreading. Tensions have surged between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah after a deputy Hamas leader was killed in Beirut on Tuesday. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.