Burned residential buildings, destroyed warehouses, scorched cars — these are the consequences of a Russian missile attack Tuesday morning in Kyiv. According to the mayor’s office, 50 people were injured and at least two were killed. Anna Kosstutschenko talked to survivors. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
…
Residents Regroup After Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv
Burned residential buildings, destroyed warehouses, scorched cars — these are the consequences of a Russian missile attack Tuesday morning in Kyiv. According to the mayor’s office, 50 people were injured and at least two were killed. Anna Kosstutschenko talked to survivors. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy.