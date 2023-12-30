A turbulent year in U.S. and China relations culminated in talks between the country’s two leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco in November. There, Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that Taiwan is the most sensitive issue in their bilateral ties. VOA State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching reports on how the island factors into relations between the superpowers.
US, China Try to Ease Tensions as Taiwan Remains a Flashpoint
A turbulent year in U.S. and China relations culminated in talks between the country’s two leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco in November. There, Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden that Taiwan is the most sensitive issue in their bilateral ties. VOA State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching reports on how the island factors into relations between the superpowers.