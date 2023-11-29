Following the October 7th attacks in Israel, both Palestinians and Israelis are ill at ease. In Manhattan – one restaurant is uniting the two groups despite their differences. Johny Fernandez reports from New York City.
New York Palestinian Restaurant Gets Support From Jewish Customers
