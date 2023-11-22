The Kremlin on Tuesday hosted Palestinian representatives and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia in what observers say was a bid to showcase its position on the Israel-Hamas war. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau. VOA footage by Ricardo Marquina.
Russia Seeks Role in Gaza Outcome
