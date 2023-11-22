U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted on Tuesday his administration’s efforts to halt the flow of fentanyl and the ingredients used to produce the deadly drug, following deals with leaders of China and Mexico last week. However, observers say past efforts to control production and export from outside of the country have proved ineffective. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report
Biden Highlights Efforts with China, Mexico to Combat Fentanyl
