Ten Years after Maidan, Ukraine’s Activists Say Their Fight Continues
It has been 10 years since the start of the uprising known as Maidan, or the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. The wave of civil unrest was sparked by the Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision to not sign an association agreement with the European Union, which set off a three-month resistance movement. VOA met with three Maidan activists, whose lives — along with their country — changed forever in November 2013.