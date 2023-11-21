It’s that time of year again in the United States — Thanksgiving. And a certain event takes place annually at the White House between the president and a live turkey or two. VOA’s senior Washington correspondent Carolyn Presutti shows us how this year’s event coincided with President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday.
Turkeys Named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Bell’ Understand Idea of Freedom
