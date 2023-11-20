Innovations in food production could alleviate hunger for millions of people, according to Britain, which hosted a global summit on food insecurity Monday. Critics say the focus on technology ignores the real driver of food shortages – growing inequality and poverty. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
…
Britain Pushes Tech Solutions to Global Hunger; Critics Blame Inequality
Innovations in food production could alleviate hunger for millions of people, according to Britain, which hosted a global summit on food insecurity Monday. Critics say the focus on technology ignores the real driver of food shortages – growing inequality and poverty. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.