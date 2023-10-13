With a history of supporting Hamas but cautiously warming relations with Israel, Russia has been left with some tough choices by the Palestinian group’s terrorist assault on the Jewish state and Israel’s unsparing response. Its rhetoric so far suggests that Moscow is looking for a middle ground while seeking ways to turn the war to its diplomatic advantage. VOA’s Ksenia Turkova has the story.
Russia’s Official Take on Israel-Hamas War: A Media Dilemma
