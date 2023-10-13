Turkey is offering to mediate the crisis in Israel. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces growing international scrutiny for hosting senior members of Hamas, designated by the U.S. and others as a terrorist organization. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkey Faces Scrutiny for Hosting Hamas Leaders
