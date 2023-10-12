Farmers say the harvest season just ending in Ukraine was a good one, but they face another year of falling profits due to the skyrocketing costs of getting their products to international markets during wartime. Lesia Bakalets reports from the Kyiv region. VOA footage by Yevhenii Shynkar.
Ukraine’s Farmers Boast a Good Harvest but Face Plunging Profits
