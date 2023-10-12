Russia had remained largely silent on the outbreak of hostilities between Israeli forces and Hamas, but the Kremlin this week gave signs that it is weighing its role – and its relationships – with Israel, Hamas and Iran. Without giving a date, Russian officials have announced an upcoming visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Luis Ramirez narrates this report from the VOA Moscow bureau.
Camera: Ricardo Marquina
Russia Holds Talks with Arab Leaders as Israel-Hamas Crisis Deepens
Russia had remained largely silent on the outbreak of hostilities between Israeli forces and Hamas, but the Kremlin this week gave signs that it is weighing its role – and its relationships – with Israel, Hamas and Iran. Without giving a date, Russian officials have announced an upcoming visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Luis Ramirez narrates this report from the VOA Moscow bureau.