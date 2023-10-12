The United States is providing Ukraine with up to $200 million in additional military aid in a package announced Wednesday, as the Biden administration tried to temper concerns that the growing needs from Ukraine and now Israel could spread the U.S. too thin. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.
US Providing $200 Million to Ukraine, Kyiv Could Get F-16s by Spring
