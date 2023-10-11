The race to elect a new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives got underway Tuesday, with Republicans Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan making the case for their candidacies, while many lawmakers still support Kevin McCarthy, who was removed from the post last week. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the unpredictable race delays an already imperiled U.S. aid package to Ukraine.
…
Race for Speaker of the House Delays US Aid to Ukraine
The race to elect a new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives got underway Tuesday, with Republicans Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan making the case for their candidacies, while many lawmakers still support Kevin McCarthy, who was removed from the post last week. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the unpredictable race delays an already imperiled U.S. aid package to Ukraine.