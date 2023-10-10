Finland Says ‘Outside Activity’ Likely Damaged Gas Pipeline, Telecoms Cable

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday a leak leading to the shutdown of a natural gas pipeline from Estonia to Finland this weekend was probably caused by “external” activity.

Last year, a series of underwater blasts ruptured three pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Western Europe at a time of high geopolitical tensions as Moscow cut gas supplies to Europe.

While the government cautioned against leaping to any conclusions, saying it seemed unlikely that explosives were the cause, the Norwegian seismological institute NORSAR said Monday it detected a “probable explosion” in the area of the leak.

Niinisto said that he had been in touch with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and that the military alliance was ready to assist in the investigation.

He said that the cause of the damage was not yet clear, and that Finland and Estonia were cooperating in an ongoing investigation.

Estonian officials confirmed Monday that underwater telecommunications lines linking to Finland were also damaged.

The two damaged elements “are in very different locations, although the timing [of the incidents] is quite close,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said at a press briefing.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters later that a preliminary assessment suggested that “the discovered damage could not have been caused by normal use of the pipeline or pressure fluctuations.”

He said the leak was located in the Finnish exclusive economic zone.

When asked about the likelihood of Russian involvement, Orpo said it was important to “gather all the information that is available and not to jump to conclusions at this stage.”

Timo Kilpelainen, head of the investigation department at the National Bureau of Investigation, said at the same press conference that there were “no indications that explosives were used in the act.”

Stoltenberg posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the military alliance was “sharing information and stands ready to support Allies concerned.”

European Council President Charles Michel also offered his “full support and solidarity” to the affected countries and called for “a full investigation” in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

Finland’s gas network operator, state-owned Gasgrid, said Sunday that the Balticconnector pipeline had been shut down over a suspected leak.

The operator said “an unusual drop in pressure” had been noticed in the pipeline running along the seabed of the Gulf of Finland.

Gasgrid said the Finnish gas system was stable, with supply secured through a floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Inkoo.

In late September 2022, a series of underwater blasts ruptured three of the four pipelines that make up Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, a major conduit for Russian natural gas exports to Western Europe, spewing gas into the Baltic Sea.

The pipelines had been at the center of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Because the leaks occurred in their exclusive economic zones, Denmark and Sweden opened probes into the attack, as did Germany.

All three countries have kept a tight lid on their investigations, which analysts say is unsurprising given the potential diplomatic fallout of what they might uncover.

Telecom operator Elisa also confirmed Tuesday it was experiencing a disruption caused by a “cable break” during the weekend.

“The disruption has no impact on Elisa’s services, as it is a backup connection,” the operator said in a statement.

