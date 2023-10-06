According to a 2022 Rice University study, between 1972 and 2017, at least 521 U.S. small towns and cities with populations between 1,000 and 200-thousand residents have disbanded their police departments, and the impact has been surprising. Liliya Anisimova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Andrey Degtyarev
…
Smaller US Cities Disbanding Police Departments: Are They Still Safe?
According to a 2022 Rice University study, between 1972 and 2017, at least 521 U.S. small towns and cities with populations between 1,000 and 200-thousand residents have disbanded their police departments, and the impact has been surprising. Liliya Anisimova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Andrey Degtyarev