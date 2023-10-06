US and Mexican officials held talks about immigration, illicit drug trafficking and other shared challenges Thursday in Mexico City. But it was the confusion surrounding a possible expansion of the border wall that forced the US secretary of homeland security to take a pause from the agenda and clarify the administration’s stance. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias has the story.
US, Mexico Hold Talks, Ease Tensions Over Border Wall Construction
