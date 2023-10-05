The G7 group of rich nations is pushing for a ban on diamonds mined in Russia – the world’s biggest producer – following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, it will be difficult to stop Russian diamonds from entering the global market, which is worth $87 billion a year.
G7 Seeks Ban on Russian Diamonds
