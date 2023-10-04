NATO’s most senior military official has warned that European ammunition stocks are running short – as the West continues to send large amounts of military aid to Ukraine to fend off invading Russian forces. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
NATO Warns of Ukraine Ammunition Shortage as War Depletes Stockpiles
