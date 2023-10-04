For the first time in U.S. history, a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — who is second in the presidential line of succession — has been removed from office. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
US House Removes McCarthy as Speaker of the House
