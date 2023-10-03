Donald Trump is fighting a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit that claims the former president provided false information regarding the value of his real estate empire. New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit against Trump, his two adult sons and his company. Aron Ranen reports from New York City.
Trump Fights for Real Estate Empire in Civil Fraud Trial
