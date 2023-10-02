After a decline in illegal immigration at the border, there was a sudden surge in migrants crossing the Rio Grande in September. The rapid influx of thousands into the Texas border city of Eagle Pass prompted city officials to declare and extend a state of emergency. Verónica Villafañe narrates this report by Divalizeth Cash.
Eagle Pass Mayor Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flood City
